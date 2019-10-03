Crikey: Among the many improprieties Donald Trump now stands accused of is an unusual phone call with the Australian prime minister (no, not that one) in which the U.S. president allegedly asked for help in quashing the Mueller probe. Did Australian PM Scott Morrison sell out his country for a lavish state visit at the White House? And what does all this have to do with former Trump crony George Papadopoulos? Rachel Withers explains.

Homework: Tuesday’s federal court ruling upholding Harvard’s use of race in admissions was a major win for affirmative action, but it shouldn’t stop the university from pursuing much-needed reforms, Aaron Mak writes. If the university is truly committed to diversity, he proposes, it should also look at its disproportionate admission of athletes, legacies, and children of faculty and staff.

Ha ha: Joker has already generated vociferous debate over its politics ahead of its wide release on Friday. But whether or not it’s about incels, the film is, more importantly, just plain bad. Dana Stevens writes: “The experience of sitting through it is highly unpleasant, but that unpleasantness has less to do with graphic violence … than with claustrophobia and boredom.”

The lifestyle: Sexual and social awakenings are everywhere today, but it’s entirely possible that the most progressive piece of media about one aspect of this—the open relationship—entered the culture in 1969. As Benjamin Rosenstock writes, “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice still goes much further than most similar films. Few contemporary studio films feature nonmonogamous relationships, and the ones that do tend to make them a punchline.”

For fun: Don’t look at this photograph.

Every time I do it makes me laugh,

Vicky