Sweeping decisions: In this upcoming Supreme Court term, the country’s highest judicial authority will hear cases covering everything from immigration to gun control to LGBTQ rights—and with the most right-wing bench of modern times, it’s not looking promising for progressive priorities. Mark Joseph Stern runs down what you should look out for from the court over the next year—and how its rulings will affect the 2020 election. In fact, one of the most important cases that the court just agreed to hear could decide the future of national abortion rights.

Don’t forget everyone else: As the impeachment inquiry and fallout from the whistleblower scandal continue to rattle our president, he’s been conspicuously missing from the international stage, at pivotal moments for our relationships with countries like Iran, North Korea, and Afghanistan. Fred Kaplan recaps what’s been going on around the world since Trump dug himself into scandal and why the United States’ lack of attention at this moment is potentially dire.

Are you my, uh, half-sister? The popular consumer DNA company 23andMe has the power to look at a family’s DNA history closely and uncover some potentially unsettling secrets. Sometimes, though, it gets things wrong—very, very wrong. And these errors are not small; they have the potential to throw families into chaos. Jane C. Hu investigates: What causes 23andMe to occasionally mess things up? And what are the consequences of its mistakes?

Meat and greens: A group of scientists recently published new analyses claiming that, contrary to most people’s perceptions, the benefits of cutting down red meat consumption are minimal at best. This proved to be a bombshell for health-obsessed types, but Shannon Palus examined the evidence and explains why this finding isn’t as monumental as many seem to think. And speaking of healthy foods, Jordan Weissmann counters a recent Atlantic article that stated that the trendy superfood kale is facing an impending downfall by looking closely at the data and showing that, actually, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

