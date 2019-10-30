#SlowBurn3: It. Is. Back. Slow Burn Season 3 is here to tackle the murders of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. Host Joel Anderson and producer Christopher Johnson are not playing around—Episode 1 is about “how a violent robbery severed Tupac’s friendship with Biggie Smalls and sparked a bicoastal beef that consumed the world of hip-hop.” And if you need more incentive to hop in, check out this excerpt. (If you have Slate Plus, we’ve already got a bonus ep for you, too.)

If you haven’t listened to previous seasons of Slow Burn (hosted by Leon Neyfakh and produced by Andrew Parsons) and are curious about the show at large, Season 1 focuses on Watergate, and Season 2 is about Bill Clinton’s impeachment. They are also very good.

I could never take the place of your man: Prince’s memoir, The Beautiful Ones, has finally been released—but it’s not really Prince’s memoir. The music legend died before he could complete his drafts, so much of this book is stuffed with archival material. But Carl Wilson explains why he thinks the book has a lot of value for the Purple One’s fans, even though it’s not your standard autobiography.

Where’s my hoverboard? Don’t be fooled by shiny objects like self-driving cars or Elon Musk’s Hyperloop. “Such ideas are dazzling,” Henry Grabar writes, “but they are either very far from changing the quotidian global experience of mobility—or they serve to entrench the patterns of movement … that we have today.” In his essay for the new anthology The Future of Transportation, Grabar argues that we should look to humbler technologies, like the bus, the bike, and the elevator, for relief from the centurylong tyranny of the car.

Real, but not: “Conlangs,” or constructed languages, have been around for decades—like Klingon, Sindarin, and Esperanto. Laura Spinney explores the linguistic phenomenon and what it means for language at large.

For fun: Is it even basketball if you don’t shoot from the logo now?

I just really like Slow Burn, OK?

Dawnthea