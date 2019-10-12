Shooting in Brooklyn Club Kills Four, Leaves Several Others Injured

A man walks by police tape in the Brownsville neighborhood in Brooklyn on July 29, 2019 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Four people were killed and five others were injured early Saturday morning at a shooting in Brooklyn. Poilce said the shooting took place right before 7 a.m. at “some sort of social club” in Brooklyn. Four men were pronounced dead at the scene and five were taken to nearby hospitals. It isn’t clear how many shooters were involved and what sparked the gunfire. Police have taken two people in for questioning and are interviewing witnesses.

The after-hours club called Triple A Aces in Crow Heights bills itself as a “private and social rental space.” But city records show there have been several complaints of the first floor of the club being illegally converted into a nightclub.

*This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information becomes available.