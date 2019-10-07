America’s playwriting sweetheart: Lauren Gunderson has more of her plays staged every year in theaters across the country than anyone besides Shakespeare, but she’s never had a show on Broadway, or anywhere in New York City for that matter. She’s about to have her first off-Broadway premiere, but how will the New York theater world respond to the un-edgy, self-described “too-much playwright”? Dan Kois profiled the prolific writer, whose works include various feminist true story tales plucked from history and the holiday feel-good hit Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.

Mnore Mnuchin, mnore problems: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was crooked long before his recent and ongoing efforts to cover up Trump’s tax returns. He failed to disclose nearly $100 million in assets to the Senate Finance Committee, lied to Congress, and even violated laws in the promotion of The Lego Batman Movie. Jeremy Stahl runs down all these offenses and more in our latest edition of This Is Still Happening, an attempt to keep you updated on Cabinet-level corruption.

Whistle while you work: Thomas Drake knows firsthand what happens to whistleblowers. Shortly after 9/11, the then–NSA official disclosed information about a controversial surveillance program and ended up facing the specter of jail time as well as harassment at the D.C. area Apple store where he ended up working after being blacklisted by the intelligence community. Joshua Keating chatted with Drake about his fears for the Ukraine whistleblower and what’s different about blowing the whistle now.

Lamb for slaughter: President Donald Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of northern Syria is immoral and baffling for several reasons. For one, it leaves one of the United States’ most loyal allies in the fight against ISIS, the Syrian Kurds, susceptible to a potential massacre by their enemies in Turkey’s army. For another, it could lead to the release of tens of thousands of currently detained potential ISIS supporters, leaving them free to wreak more havoc in the region. Fred Kaplan breaks it all down.

For fun: In defense of the deer that crashed through a salon window.

This is not the deer’s fault,

Abby