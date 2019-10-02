Closed doors: For years, Republican lawmakers across the country have gotten away with blatantly gerrymandering through keen, shrewd strategy—and the more they’ve fought for their rigged districts in court, the more they’ve learned how to protect them. David Daley got exclusive audio of a private meeting of prominent Republican legislators, including some Trump administration officials, in which they laid out their approaches to skewing electoral maps in their favor and keeping them that way. This report is part of our forthcoming Who Counts? Initiative, where Slate will be investigating who has power and representation in America and what happens to those who don’t.

😒: The Rev. Robert Jeffress is probably the one who put that “Civil War” earworm in the president’s head while he was on Fox & Friends over the weekend. The head pastor of First Baptist Dallas has suggested that such sentiments are merely reflections of his congregation’s passion. But as Ruth Graham writes: “Jeffress, for his part, doesn’t seem to have yet settled on whether a Civil War–like conflict is best avoided or faced head-on.”

RIP: The chance for a federal-level net neutrality policy died yesterday in a federal appeals court. But, according to April Glaser, the court’s opinion came with a very significant silver lining: Even though net neutrality won’t become the law of the land, at least for the time being, states can still take up the gauntlet on their own.

A “thought-provoking excursion”: Our sci-fi short story series now has a brand-new, real-life anthology in Future Tense Fiction: Stories of Tomorrow. Read more about the collection, which is available from Unnamed Press as of today, and consider joining us for one of the launch events in Phoenix, New York, Washington, or San Francisco!

