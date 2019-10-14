Fusion GPS Founders to Publish Book on Trump’s Ties With Russia

Fusion GPS Co-Founder Glenn Simpson leaves after a meeting with members of the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee in the Rayburn Office Building on Capitol Hill on October 16, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

The co-founders of a political research firm who found themselves embroiled in a national scandal and intrigue due to their claims about President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia will be publishing a book next month that promises to be explosive. Crime in Progress: Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion GPS Investigation of Donald Trump will be published Nov. 26 co-written by Fusion GPS founders Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch.

Penguin Random House is billing the book as a “An All the President’s Men for the Trump era,” saying it will tell the “inside story of the Steele Dossier and the Trump-Russia investigation.” Simpson and Fritsch, both of whom are former journalists, hired a British former intelligence officer, Christopher Steele, to conduct opposition research on Donald Trump. They were first hired by a rival Republican and then Democrats took over the contract.

As part of the investigation, Steele claimed that Kremlin had compromising material on Trump and had even spied on him with prostitutes in a Moscow motel. Steele also said Moscow had launched an effort to get Trump to defeat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election. Trump vehemently denied the claims outlined in what became known as the Steele dossier but the book will argue that its findings were largely accurate.

In the book, the authors chronicle “their high-stakes investigation and their desperate efforts to warn both the American and British governments, the FBI and the media, to little avail,” notes Penguin Random House. “After four years on his trail, the authors’ inescapable conclusion is that Trump is an asset of the Russian government, whether he knows it or not.”

Despite the commotion sparked by the findings in the Steele dossier, Simpson and Fritsch have largely stayed out of the spotlight. “It feels like time to explain our work in our own words,” Fritsch said, according to the Guardian. “We were witnessing what we thought was a crime in progress that needed to be investigated.” Frisch added that the book concludes the Steele dossier is “a pretty prescient document.” Even though former special counsel Robert Mueller uncovered more than 100 contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russian government but determined there was not enough evidence to declare there was a conspiracy between the two to affect the outcome of the election.