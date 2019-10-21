Eric Trump: “Sickening” How “Every Family in Politics Enriches Themselves”

Eric Trump gestures as he arrives for a “Keep America Great” rally at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 10, 2019. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s son Eric criticized families involved in politics who use their positions to enrich themselves. In an interview with Jeanine Pirro on Fox News, Eric Trump went through his father’s potential rivals in 2020 and had lots to say about former Vice President Joe Biden. “You have a guy whose son is embezzling money from everybody and enriching himself off his father’s position,” Trump said in reference to Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Pirro then asked Eric Trump: “So where does Joe Biden get off being so pompous and above it all?” Eric Trump agreed with that assessment, and argued he’d be “in jail” if he did the same things as Biden’s son. “Why is it that every family goes into politics and enriches themselves?” Trump asked. “It is sickening.”

Part one of my interview with @EricTrump, take a look: pic.twitter.com/uL0tbWECP5 — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) October 20, 2019

In the middle of it all, Trump proceeded to repeat a lie he has told numerous times before, claiming the Trump family “stopped doing deals” when their father became commander in chief. As many have noted, this isn’t true.

Eric Trump’s interview criticizing those who enrich themselves from politics aired on the same night as his father reversed a decision to host the G7 summit at one of his Florida resorts. That had led to a string of bipartisan criticism as many said it would violate the emoluments clause of the Constitution, which mostly forbids the president from accepting gifts and money from foreign governments.