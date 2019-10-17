Elijah Cummings, Democratic Leader at Forefront of Trump Investigations, Dies at 68

Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings on Aug. 7 in Washington. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings of Maryland died early Tuesday due to complications stemming from longtime health issues, the Democratic leader’s office announced. He was 68. Cummings, who has played a high-profile role in a myriad of investigations into President Donald Trump as the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, underwent a medical procedure last month but had not yet returned to his office this week when the House was back in session.

“A sharecropper’s son, Cummings became the powerful chairman of a U.S. House committee that investigated President Donald Trump, and was a formidable orator who passionately advocated for the poor in his black-majority district, which encompasses a large portion of Baltimore as well as more well-to-do suburbs,” the Associated Press notes. “Cummings’ long career spanned decades in Maryland politics. He rose through the ranks of the Maryland House of Delegates before winning his congressional seat in a special election in 1996 to replace former Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who left the seat to lead the NAACP.”

Cummings, whose district includes parts of Baltimore and Howard counties, was a frequent recipient of Trump’s tirades, as he had played a prominent role in the impeachment inquiry and other investigations into the administration.