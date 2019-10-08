Doing things a little differently: Today, the Department of Justice made efforts to prevent Congress from receiving the redacted material from the Mueller report, as well as the underlying evidence and argued that if Watergate happened in the present era, the DOJ would have been able to prevent the public release of grand jury evidence. The department is also attempting to overturn an important Nixon-era case that made the Watergate investigation possible—if it were nullified, the president would essentially be above the rule of law. Jeremy Stahl has all the details.

Unanimity: The Supreme Court’s upcoming term will be incredibly divisive for its ideologically split bench, but there might be one issue on which the justices find firm agreement: outlawing the historically racist practice of allowing nonunanimous jury verdicts to decide trials. It’s a question of the Constitution, and if the more originalist justices follow their own logic, the decision they make could shake up thousands of criminal convictions. Mark Joseph Stern explains.

Follow me: On Monday, Instagram announced that this week it would phase out its “activity feed,” on which you could see what the accounts you followed were up to: whom they were following, what they were liking, and so on. Ashley Feinberg is devastated by this news and offers up a gallery of juicy screenshots to show you why: Where else could you find Laura Bush liking comments trashing her husband, or get a glimpse into Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ potential political future?

And you don’t stop: This year, channels like AMC, Showtime, and Netflix have released long-form documentaries about rap music and its vast history, cornering the nostalgia market for the 40-year-old genre. These series explore figures from Kanye West to Outkast to the Wu-Tang Clan, and go in-depth on the hip-hop songs that changed the world. But should you believe the hype? Jack Hamilton watched all of these shows to figure out which ones are actually worth your time.

For fun: The laughs of cinematic Jokers, ranked by how diabolical they sound.

My personal favorite is the one from the ending of The Killing Joke,

