One to watch: Korean director Bong Joon-ho has been called the new Spielberg, but what he’s doing is far more exciting. From the creature feature The Host to the sociological thriller Parasite, Bong’s films careen between tones, speak across cultures, and sneak in critiques of capitalism—often in the guise of breezy popcorn entertainment. Inkoo Kang sat down with the filmmaker to discuss his career, his approach to casting, and his radical reimagining of the American blockbuster.

Mere caprice: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims Trump can’t be impeached for firing Marie Yovanovitch because ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president. That’s true, but, Ashwin Phatak argues, it doesn’t let Trump off the hook. Phatak compares Trump’s removal of Yovanovitch to President Andrew Johnson’s removal of the secretary of war—which is one of the reasons he was impeached.

Disconnected: Russia is building its own domestic internet that would be under government control and potentially walled off from the rest of the web. Justin Sherman explains how and why it’s happening—and why other nations should pay attention: “This could mark a significant moment in the history of the network we once called truly global.”

Hasta la vista: The Terminator franchise is back—and it’s showing its age. Dark Fate, the latest entry, gestures weakly toward themes with present-day political resonance, but mostly it leans on the audience’s “nostalgic goodwill” for “earlier, better installments of the franchise,” Dana Stevens writes in her review.

For fun: People really love this one character from Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

