Bernie Sanders Cancels Campaign Events After Hospitalization for Chest Pain

Sen. Bernie Sanders shakes hands with supporters at an event at Plymouth State University on September 29, 2019 in Plymouth, New Hampshire. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders has called off all campaign events “until further notice” after being hospitalized with chest pain, a spokesman said Wednesday.

According to Sanders’ senior adviser Jeff Weaver, the 78-year-old candidate “experienced some chest discomfort” at a Tuesday night campaign event in Nevada. Doctors found a “blockage” in one of his arteries, and the senator underwent surgery to have two stents inserted.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits,” Weaver said. “He will be resting up over the next few days.”

Sanders’ age has been raised as an issue by critics in the past. The senator, at 78, is the oldest candidate, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden, at 76. President Trump is 73, and he currently holds the position of the oldest-ever candidate to be elected president.