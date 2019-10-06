Bar Shooting in Kansas City Kills 4, Wounds 5

Police tape is stretched across a street near a residence during a shooting on August 14, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Getty Images

At least one gunman went into a bar in Kansas City, Kansas early Sunday morning and shot nine people, four of whom were killed at the scene. The give people who were wounded were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The shooter or shooters remain on the run. There is little information about the shooting that began at around 1:30 a.m. at the Tequila KC bar and none of the victims have been publicly identified. Police have said though that the four people who were killed were Hispanic men.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear but Juan Ramirez, who said his 29-year-old nephew was among those killed, told the Kansas City Star that police suspect the shooting was somehow related to a fight that had taken place at the bar earlier. At least one person who was involved in the altercation is believed to have left the bar only to come back with a gun, Ramirez said. Investigators are currently trying to sort out conflicting witness statements and aren’t sure whether more than one person was involved in the shooting. “We do not have a good enough description yet, to put anything out for a suspect, or suspects,” police spokesman Thomas Tomasic said. “We don’t even know how many.”

*This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.