Wrong way: All the President’s Women, a much-hyped new book co-authored by a former editor at the National Enquirer, purports to reveal dozens of brand-new sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump. But its attempt to “fuse two strands of Trump’s sexual behavior, the consensual and the nonconsensual, into a unified theory of Trump and women” falls short in many ways. Christina Cauterucci explains why the book likely won’t change anyone’s mind about the president.

On justice: One year after the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, Dahlia Lithwick still hasn’t gone back to the Supreme Court. In this essay, she reflects on her refusal to “get over it”: “There isn’t a lot of power in my failing to show up to do my job, but there is a teaspoon of power in refusing to normalize that which was simply wrong, and which continues to be wrong.”

Sneak attack: While no one was watching, a case that could gut the Affordable Care Act has steadily wended its way toward the Supreme Court. The argument in Texas v. United States—that Congress intended to repeal the ACA by zeroing out the individual mandate penalty—amounts to a conspiracy theory, but the conservative 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is taking it seriously. Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern urge you—and those in power—to pay attention.

Comeback kids: With a devastatingly effective lineup and player development strategy, the Houston Astros were built to win—until they didn’t. Last night, the Washington Nationals defeated the Astros to clinch their first World Series title, the first for D.C. in 95 years. Josh Levin explains how the Nats “broke the team that broke baseball.”

For fun: The best Terminator for every budget.

