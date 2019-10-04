Pulling a big stunt in the hope it pops your stalled campaign into the headlines is a time-honored tactic, and that seems to be what Harris was doing when she wrote a letter to the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, to ask him to suspend Trump’s account. You can kind of see why she might have thought this was a good idea: It involved the assertive prosecutorial posture that has characterized Harris’ strongest recent political moments. But Dorsey has been asked to suspend Trump approximately one bajillion times, and he always says no, which makes sense, because Trump draws even more bajillions of users to the company’s service on a daily basis, and also banning him is a giant political act that a tech CEO who needs lots and lots of users maybe would not want to make. So what Harris’ letter actually did was emphasize how much less clout she has than the president and the doofy CEO of Twitter. Or, put another way: When someone asked Warren if Trump should be banned from Twitter, her reflexive reaction was to laugh and immediately move on to the next question. That is not the level of attention you want your rivals to be giving to your big moves, campaignwise.