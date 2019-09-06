Zimbabwe’s Independence Leader and Dictator Robert Mugabe Dies at Age 95

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe addresses the media on July 29, 2018 during a surprise press conference at his residence. JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/Getty Images

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, who led his country to independence and then to economic ruin, has died at the age of 95, his successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, announced Friday. Mugabe was reported to be suffering from an undisclosed illness and had been receiving treatment in Singapore for several months. Mugabe spent nearly four decades in power in Zimbabwe, the country’s only leader post-independence in 1980. Despite his struggle credentials, as the years wore on, the icon of the independence movement turned authoritarian leader grasping at power, often violently, such that he leaves behind a complicated legacy.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, [Comrade] Robert Mugabe,” Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwe, a Mugabe ally, wrote on Twitter on Friday. “Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten.”

We send condolences to the Government and the people of the Zimbabwe following the passing on of their founding leader and former President Robert Mugabe. The fearless pan-Africanist liberation fighter died in a hospital in Singapore. He was 95. #RIPRobertMugabe pic.twitter.com/97Y1aWcIYw — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) September 6, 2019

Revered across the continent for his role in the independence struggle from colonial rule and respected for his continued antagonism of former colonial power Great Britain, and the West more generally, Mugabe struggled domestically under the weight of his own corruption and misrule. Once considered the breadbasket of the continent, the country’s economy collapsed under his watch, causing food shortages and driving unemployment over 80 percent. The country’s currency introduced the word “hyperinflation” into the contemporary global lexicon when inflation at one point reached a staggering 230 million percent. Throughout it all however, Mugabe was able to crush political opposition, survive a power sharing agreement in the 2000s, and ultimately maintain his hold on power.

In November 2017, Mugabe’s reign came to an abrupt end when the army staged an effective coup, removing the longtime president from power. Allies in the military and his own political party, ZANU-PF, moved to stop Mugabe’s attempts to place his second wife, Grace Mugabe, in position to assume power. People took to the streets in support of his removal. “Mugabe’s fall marked the end of one of the last surviving ‘Big Men’ of the continent, the onetime revolutionary leaders who inherited the security apparatus of their former colonial rulers and used an iron fist to enrich themselves and repress their citizens,” according to the Washington Post.

“In his final years in power, Mr. Mugabe presided over a shattered economy and a fractured political class that was jockeying for influence in anticipation of his death. Though often viewed in the West as a pariah, he was, in many corners of Africa, considered an elder statesman thanks to his liberation pedigree, his longevity and his eloquence in articulating a broad resentment of Western powers’ past and present policies toward the continent,” the New York Times notes. “If Nelson Mandela of South Africa, his contemporary, won universal admiration for emphasizing reconciliation, Mr. Mugabe tapped into an equally powerful sentiment in Africa: that the West had not sufficiently atoned for its sins and had continued to bully the continent.”