He said what?: Ben Mathis-Lilley fact-checked Joe Biden’s most recent assertions that he … publicly opposed the Iraq war as a senator. On the heels of Biden’s recent fabulism about an anecdote involving a service member in Afghanistan, this verifiably incorrect claim is just a head-scratcher.

Critical whiteness studies: In this week’s latest cover story, Lauren Michele Jackson explores what’s missing from the conversation about “white fragility,” a term coined by Robin DiAngelo in her book of the same name. In the book, DiAngelo “offers an accessible layman’s route between common race sense and the contentious academic field of critical whiteness studies.” But who best benefits from that route?

Ultimate deals: The Trump administration point person for the Israeli-Palestinian peace plan—who was Donald Trump’s former real estate lawyer—is no longer overseeing the plan with Jared Kushner. Josh Keating explores what has happened to that “imminent deal,” which is still nowhere on the horizon.

Well, I never! Bret Stephens’ Aug. 30 column, in which he not-so-subtly compared his haters to Nazis, was nothing new for the paper of record; it followed a time-honored Times tradition of getting way too mad about people getting mad. Ashley Feinberg explicates the art of the op-ed overreaction, with a roundup of the thinnest-skinned columns from Maureen Dowd, Bari Weiss, and the bedbug himself.

For fun: RIP, Jeremy Renner Official.

