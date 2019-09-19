Intelligence Official Turns Whistleblower After Troubling Trump Communication With Foreign Leader

President Trump speaks on the telephone via speakerphone in the Oval Office on Aug. 27, 2018. Win McNamee/Getty Images

A U.S. intelligence official alarmed by President Trump’s communications with a foreign leader filed an official whistleblower complaint last month with the inspector general for the intelligence community, the Washington Post reports. Trump’s interactions with the leader, whose identity has not been disclosed, included what the Post described as “a promise” the official “regarded as so troubling” that the official came forward. It’s not clear what form the interaction took place, though one intelligence official told the Post that it was a phone call.

Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson found the complaint, which was filed on Aug. 12, to be credible and designated the matter of “urgent concern,” a legal classification that is supposed to prompt the notification of oversight committees in Congress. Acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire, however, has so far refused to share the whistleblower’s concerns with Congress, setting off yet another power struggle between congressional leaders and the Trump administration, as well as speculation over what leader Trump may have acted inappropriately with.

According to the Post, White House records during the five weeks leading up to the August complaint showTrump interacted with at least five foreign leaders. Trump met with the leaders of Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Qatar at the White House during that time, received correspondence from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and, more notably, initiated a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 31, less than two weeks before the complaint was filed. “The dispute is expected to escalate Thursday when Atkinson is scheduled to appear before the House Intelligence Committee in a classified session closed to the public,” the Post notes. “The hearing is the latest move by committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) to compel U.S. intelligence officials to disclose the full details of the whistleblower complaint to Congress.”