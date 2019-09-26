Blow the whistle: An unclassified version of the whistleblower complaint was released today, putting in view the details of how President Donald Trump reportedly pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son—and how White House officials tried to cover it all up. If you didn’t read the complaint, Elliot Hannon summarized the whole situation. Mark Joseph Stern explained how Attorney General William Barr’s crusade to conceal the report was a new low for a man desperate to please his president. Ben Mathis-Lilley noticed that Trump implied that whistleblowers should be executed, which is, you know, not great. Aaron Mak tallied the number of people who allegedly knew about what happened and didn’t say anything. And Fred Kaplan watched acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s testimony about the complaint before the House of Representatives and concluded that Democrats don’t quite seem to know how to handle the task ahead of them.

Seeking gold: Earlier this year, Ashley Feinberg was tipped off to a link that some suspected to be the infamous pee tape—you know, the one allegedly featuring our president and the showers and the hotel room. Feinberg decided to investigate this video further, and went down a wild, deranged rabbit hole to discover the truth.

Quenched: Fan-favorite podcast Thirst Aid Kit is back! Today! And now on Slate! To celebrate the relaunch of the show, in which Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins explore pop culture, celebrity, and sexuality through the lens of their desires, Nicole Cliffe sat down with Bim and Nichole to learn more about their process, discuss what makes the show resonate, and get the hot goss on their best celebrity guests. And don’t miss the new episode, in which they discuss the appeal of Dan Levy’s intense eyebrows.

For fun: Now that impeachment season is in full force, what should the peach emoji signify?

