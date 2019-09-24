Suits: When Donald Trump was in his late 20s, he and his father were sued by the federal government for blatantly discriminating against applicants to their apartments by race. Trump, deciding to fight back, searched for a skeevy-enough lawyer to represent him, leading to an encounter that would change his life forever. James D. Zirin, in an excerpt from his new book, details how Trump met one of his most villainous mentors.

So much for “united”: In previous United Nations addresses, Donald Trump, for all his disdain for international organizations and allies, at least paid lip service to the heady goals of the U.N. In this year’s address, that was all thrown out the window. Fred Kaplan analyzes a speech that was, at its core, for one audience and one audience only.

No one man: Within the distinguished halls of the Justice Department, there is one small office, accountable to pretty much no one else, that has helped do Trump’s bidding over the past few years—by approving the president’s first travel ban, shielding his counsel and advisers from congressional testimony, and now concealing the whistleblower complaint. Mark Joseph Stern dives deep into a frighteningly powerful institution that you may not have heard of.

But do we, in fact, work? The infamous CEO of WeWork, Adam Neumann, is stepping down from his position under massive pressure following damning reporting from the Wall Street Journal and a delayed IPO. Aaron Mak recaps Neumann’s reign as head of one of the decade’s most popular startups, a period that included lots of tequila, a bizarre attempted trademark, and even an appearance by DMC of Run-DMC.

For fun: The Twitter user who syncs videos of Soviet soldiers dancing with pop hits.

A little jig of online joy,

Nitish