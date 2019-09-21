Trump Claims Media Ignoring Biden-Ukraine, Tweets Video of Journalists Covering the Story

In the upside-down world of Donald Trump it seems that journalists covering a story is the same as the media ignoring a story. On Sunday morning, the president went on a Twitter rant in which he defended his July phone call with Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelensky. The commander in chief insisted the call was “perfectly fine and routine” despite reports that he repeatedly pressured Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden’s son. Trump insisted that the only reason news outlets are so focused on the story is to avoid covering what he characterizes as the real story involving Biden’s son Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company. “Someone ought to look into Joe Biden,” Trump told reporters on Friday when he was asked about the phone call.
Then, moments after complaining that “the Fake News Media” are trying “to stay as far away as possible” from covering the Biden story, the president tweeted a video that shows a compilation of journalists actually covering the story. The video is expressly meant to build up support for Trump’s reelection campaign.
Trump later went on to say that “the Ukraine Witch Hunt” is merely the latest effort “now that the Democrats and the Fake News Media have gone ‘bust’ on every other of their Witch Hunt schemes.” He once again accused the media of “trying to protect Sleepy Joe Biden.”
Support our independent journalism
Readers like you make our work possible. Help us continue to provide the reporting, commentary and criticism you won’t find anywhere else.Join Slate Plus