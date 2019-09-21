Trump Claims Media Ignoring Biden-Ukraine, Tweets Video of Journalists Covering the Story

President Donald Trump waits for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jennifer Morrison, for an Official Visit with a Official Visit with a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, D.C. on September 20, 2019. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

In the upside-down world of Donald Trump it seems that journalists covering a story is the same as the media ignoring a story. On Sunday morning, the president went on a Twitter rant in which he defended his July phone call with Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelensky. The commander in chief insisted the call was “perfectly fine and routine” despite reports that he repeatedly pressured Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden’s son. Trump insisted that the only reason news outlets are so focused on the story is to avoid covering what he characterizes as the real story involving Biden’s son Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company. “Someone ought to look into Joe Biden,” Trump told reporters on Friday when he was asked about the phone call.

Then, moments after complaining that “the Fake News Media” are trying “to stay as far away as possible” from covering the Biden story, the president tweeted a video that shows a compilation of journalists actually covering the story. The video is expressly meant to build up support for Trump’s reelection campaign.

This is the real and only story! pic.twitter.com/4z8eOcm6PA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019

Trump later went on to say that “the Ukraine Witch Hunt” is merely the latest effort “now that the Democrats and the Fake News Media have gone ‘bust’ on every other of their Witch Hunt schemes.” He once again accused the media of “trying to protect Sleepy Joe Biden.”

Now that the Democrats and the Fake News Media have gone “bust” on every other of their Witch Hunt schemes, they are trying to start one just as ridiculous as the others, call it the Ukraine Witch Hunt, while at the same time trying to protect Sleepy Joe Biden. Will fail again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2019