Trump Tweets Bizarre Cat Video Apparently Mocking CNN for Sharpiegate Coverage

President Donald Trump references a map while talking to reporters following a briefing from officials about Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office at the White House on September 4, 2019. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In between a series of tweets about a canceled secret meeting with Taliban leaders and another about “Leakin’ Lyin’ James Comey,” President Donald Trump sent out a tweet that baffled much of the internet. The commander in chief continued his obsession with the forecasts for Hurricane Dorian by sharing a bizarre cat video late Saturday night. The video makes it seem like it is Trump who is holding a laser pointer and distracting a cat labeled CNN in front of a Hurricane Dorian forecast map. Oh and Yakety Sax is playing in the background.

The video appears to have originally been shared by an account that frequently shares Trump memes. Trump didn’t include a caption to the video, but the original caption read, “Live look at CNN.”

Trump’s bizarre tweet came almost a week after he made the now infamous claim that Alabama could see a significant impact from Hurricane Dorian. That led the National Weather Service’s Birmingham office to contradict the president that subsequently descended into what has become known as Sharpiegate. Earlier, Trump criticized the New York Times for a story on the issue, saying he would love to stop talking about it but the media won’t let him. “I would like very much to stop referring to this ridiculous story, but the LameStream Media just won’t let it alone,” Trump wrote. “They always have to have the last word, even though they know they are defrauding & deceiving the public.”

...FAKE NEWS. I would like very much to stop referring to this ridiculous story, but the LameStream Media just won’t let it alone. They always have to have the last word, even though they know they are defrauding & deceiving the public. The public knows that the Media is corrupt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

Marty Lederman, a law professor at Georgetown University, shared the video on Twitter and wrote that “this must be precisely the sort of thing Congress had in mind when it ratified the Twenty-fifth Amendment.” The amendment outlines, among other things, how a sitting president could be removed from office.

This must be precisely the sort of thing Congress had in mind when it ratified the Twenty-fifth Amendment. https://t.co/S8ej3JYvbF — Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman) September 8, 2019