Trump Slams MSNBC’s Joy Reid Shortly After She Mocked His “Smoking Hot Beauty Tips”

Joy-Ann Reid speaks on July 5, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

President Donald Trump once again woke up in an attacking mood Saturday. This time, his target was MSNBC host Joy Reid, a person the president claimed to not know before going on to describe her extensively and making clear he had given her at least some thought. Trump started by asking who Reid was and saying she “has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the ‘it’ factor needed for success in showbiz.” He went on to say that she “had a bad reputation”and is now “making up phony stories” about him.

Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2019

What exactly set Trump off about Reid? It is, of course, anyone’s guess. But Mediaite seems to have an idea. Reid was the guest host on the Friday night edition of All in With Chris Hayes. And while there was plenty about Trump on the show, it’s likely two things particularly got to him. At one point, Reid said Trump sounded like a “desperate man” in comments he made to Republicans Thursday night. But more than that what likely most upset him was the way Reid mocked Trump for saying “Mike Pounce” and then said the president “went on to treat the gathered Republicans to some smoking hot beauty tips.” That particular comment had to do with how Trump said he dislikes energy efficient lightbulbs because they make him look orange.

Trump blames new energy efficient light bulbs for making him "look orange." pic.twitter.com/IZ6DmBBtgU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2019

Reid didn’t tweet a direct reply to the president, but did celebrate on Twitter when the hashtag for her show, #AMJoy, trended on Twitter. And then during her show, Reid went on to list all the reasons Trump could be impeached.

It’s worth noting that Trump’s tweet slamming Reid came shortly after he seemed to quote himself about himself and then thanking (himself?) for the comment. “‘A Very Stable Genius!’ Thank you,” he wrote. Trump didn’t provide any context about why on earth he was repeating something he has said about himself before.

“A Very Stable Genius!” Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2019