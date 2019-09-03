President Donald Trump receives a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) on Hurricane Dorian in Washington, D.C. on September 1, 2019. NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

President Donald Trump lashed out at ABC on Monday evening for daring to report on his inaccurate statement on Hurricane Dorian. Most amazing of all is that the president appears to suggest his mistaken statement wasn’t really mistaken even though he was very publicly corrected by the National Weather Service.

Trump tweeted Sunday that “in addition to Florida – South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated.” That immediately led to questions because no one had mentioned any risk for Alabama. But this wasn’t an isolated mistake, Trump also told reporters at the White House that “Alabama is going to get a piece of it, looks like.”

In addition to Florida - South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

The statement led to such confusion that the National Weather Service immediately contradicted the statement, without mentioning Trump of course. “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian,” the National Weather Service office in Birmingham, Alabama tweeted.

Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) September 1, 2019

Trump apparently wasn’t happy though that ABC News mentioned the issue and he blasted the network for “a phony hurricane report by lightweight reporter” Jonathan Karl. Trump then went on to say that his statement that “even Alabama could possibly come into play … WAS true.” The president added that “under certain original scenarios, it was in fact correct that Alabama could have received some ‘hurt’.” In the end, the good thing to remember is that it is “always good to be prepared!”

Such a phony hurricane report by lightweight reporter @jonkarl of @ABCWorldNews. I suggested yesterday at FEMA that, along with Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, even Alabama could possibly come into play, which WAS true. They made a big deal about this... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2019

....when in fact, under certain original scenarios, it was in fact correct that Alabama could have received some “hurt.” Always good to be prepared! But the Fake News is only interested in demeaning and belittling. Didn’t play my whole sentence or statement. Bad people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2019