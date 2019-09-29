U.S. President so Desperate for Support He Shares 20 Tweets on Single Fox News Segment

President Donald Trump waves next to a group of sheriffs after receiving an award from them at the White House in Washington, D.C. on September 26, 2019. JIM WATSON/Getty Images

President Donald Trump went on a retweeting spree Sunday morning as he watched Fox News and was none too happy about what was happening on his screen. Trump slammed Fox News host Ed Henry in a series of tweets and retweets regarding a short interview that he carried out Sunday morning with conservative radio personality Mark Levin. During the segment, Levin was visibly annoyed at Henry when the Fox News host asked him about Trump’s July call with the Ukraine leader. “What crime was violated?” Levin said as he vociferously defended the president. “It’s not illegal. The question is whether Biden did something illegal. The president didn’t do anything illegal.”

Mark Levin just called out Ed Henry for being dishonest on Ukrainegate pic.twitter.com/BhFdk5997T — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 29, 2019

Things got really heated during the exchange when Henry insisted on asking Levin whether he was OK with Trump asking a foreign leader to investigate a political rival. Levin fired back that the question “is not honest.” Henry insisted he was just asking a question about what was in the transcript of the July call. “So what he asked about Joe Biden?” Levin said “Is he not allowed to ask about Joe Biden?”

@foxandfriends A Sunday Morning; Amen Mark Levin, Preach Brother! You shut down Ed Henry and the fake news with the facts. — Derek English (@BulldawgDerek) September 29, 2019

Love You Mark Levin for calling Ed Henry out on Fox News. Ed Henry has turned into fake news ship him to CNN. Get Ed Henry off FOX — Jeanne (@jh690208) September 29, 2019

Trump celebrated that exchange by tweeting and retweeting many who praised Levin and slammed Henry for his line of questioning. The commander in chief appears to have been so desperate to show support that he didn’t really seem to pay much attention to who he was retweeting. The president didn’t just retweet several accounts with few followers and no profile photos, he also retweeted a bot account that was set up to mock him and his fear of sharks. “A Sunday Morning; Amen Mark Levin, Preach Brother! You shut down Ed Henry and the Pro Shark Media with the fac…,” read the tweet from the account “Trump But About Sharks.” The account doesn’t really hide its purpose either, stating right in the description: “Trump apparently hates sharks, so this bot does some word replacement on his tweets to make them about sharks.”

RT @BulldawgDerek: @foxandfriends A Sunday Morning; Amen Mark Levin, Preach Brother! You shut down Ed Henry and the Pro Shark Media with the fac… — Trump But About Sharks (@tbasharks) September 29, 2019