Trump Tries to Rally Base by Characterizing Impeachment as Attack on Guns, Health Care, Freedom

President Donald Trump slammed Democrats for the impeachment investigation and defended himself by painting it all as part of a broad effort to get rid of him because he is fighting for those who put him in the White House. In a video Trump posted on Twitter, he called the impeachment investigation “the single greatest scam in the history of American politics.”
In a fresh effort to dismiss the impeachment inquiry as nothing but a partisan fight with no real merit, Trump characterized the effort as a move by the Democrats to take things away from the voters who elected him as well as an attack on democracy itself. “The Democrats want to take away your guns, they want to take away your health care, they want to take away your vote, they want to take away your freedom, they want to take away your judges,” Trump said in the video. “It’s all very simple: They’re trying to stop me, because I’m fighting for you.”
Trump also continued to defend his July phone call with Ukraine’s president. In a tweet, Trump wrote that Volodymyr Zelsnksy telling reporters at the United Nations that he didn’t feel pressured by anything the president said to investigate former vice president Joe Biden “should by and of itself bring an end to the new and most recent Witch Hunt.”
Earlier, the president singled out several Democratic lawmakers, all of whom happened to be women of color or Jewish, and called them “savages.” Specifically, Trump referred to Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff, who are both Jewish, and “AOC Plus 3,” in reference to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other congresswomen — Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib.
Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke pointed out that when Trump “calls 6 members of Congress—all women of color or Jewish—’savages,’ he wants you to think of them as less than human.” The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank also tweeted about what united the six lawmakers the president singled out: “See how he does that? More than 200 House Democrats support impeachment, but the ones he singles out as “Savages” are two Jews and four women of color.”
Shortly after that “savages” tweet, Trump went on a spree and sent three all-caps tweets in quick succession.
