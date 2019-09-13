Trump on Why He Doesn’t Like Energy Efficient Light Bulbs: “I Always Look Orange”

During the Democratic debate Thursday night, President Trump headed to Baltimore to speak at the Republicans’ annual House retreat dinner. It was a fawning crowd, heavily stacked in the president’s favor, so Trump got a little loose. At one point during Trump’s typically free-wheeling remarks, the president meandered onto the topic of light bulbs, particularly the decade-long evolution from the old incandescent bulbs to more efficient LED ones, which Trump’s administration is currently endeavoring to reverse.

The initiative to use more efficient bulbs started under George W. Bush and continued under Obama, but we now live in the ornery, old-timer versus whippersnapper world that Trump created. Trump, whose idea of environmental protection is keeping his ball in the fairway, has never met an environmental regulation he didn’t want to whack. But the light bulb thing, even by Trump’s kleptocratic standards, seemed like a frivolous rollback because, despite marginally more expensive bulbs, the savings gained on energy costs are dramatic. And the bulbs can last for years. There isn’t even a real debate to be had over it. Or is there?

“The light bulb. People said what’s with the light bulb? I said here’s the story,” Trump told the GOP lawmakers. “And I looked at it, the bulb that we’re being forced to use, number one to me, most importantly, the light’s no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst.” Aha! The real logic behind Trump’s LED rollback? In fairness, Trump making a joke about himself looking orange is a level of self-awareness and self-deprecation that it seemed like he no longer was able to access.

“But number two, it’s many times more expensive than that old incandescent bulb that worked very well. And very importantly—I don’t know if you know this—they have warnings. If it breaks it’s considered a hazardous waste site. It’s gasses inside,” Trump opined. “And read what they say. If it breaks bring it to your local whatever, have it wrapped, have it this—what are we doing? What are we doing? And I said to one of the top people today, well they break a lot don’t they? Yes they do, they just throw them away, they don’t care.”

That’s more like it, grandpa.