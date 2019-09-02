Trump Spends Labor Day Tweeting, Golfing as Hurricane Dorian Threatens U.S.

President Donald Trump salutes upon arrival at the White House in Washington, D.C. on September 1, 2019 after spending the weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat. NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

President Donald Trump didn’t have anything listed on his public schedule for Monday. And it’s a good thing because he had a busy day of golfing and tweeting, all while one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record was on its way toward the United States. Trump arrived at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia shortly after 10 a.m. A CNN camera crew managed to catch Trump in the act of golfing with three other people. The White House didn’t reveal who Trump’s golfing buddies were, but press secretary Stephanie Grisham insisted the president received hourly updates on Hurricane Dorian.

Both Trump and Pence are at Trump properties at this moment on Labor Day. Trump is at his golf course in VA while Pence is staying at a Trump golf course in Ireland, per pool. (CNN photo below) pic.twitter.com/QDcCAcWXmf — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 2, 2019

Earlier in the day, Trump spent much of the morning tweeting, patting himself on the back for the economy while blasting political enemies and the media. In one tweet, Trump said that the “real opponent” isn’t Democrats but rather “the Fake News Media.” He also apparently thought Labor Day was the perfect day to attack AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka. In the middle of the personal attacks, the president also reteweeted information about Dorian and a boat fire in Southern California.

Spotted by eagle-eyed photojournalist @abdallahcnn: Trump golfing at his Virginia golf club moments ago pic.twitter.com/0DwVtGmvGN — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) September 2, 2019

Monday was not the first time Trump hit the links on Labor Day weekend. The president also left Camp David Saturday to go to his golf course in Sterling, Virginia. The visits to the golf course are particularly surprising since Trump canceled a trip to Poland that was scheduled for the weekend so he could stay in the United States and monitor Dorian. London Mayor Sadiq Khan mocked Trump telling Politico that the U.S. president was “clearly busy dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course.”