Ignorance is no bliss: The Ukraine whistleblower crisis may have put President Donald Trump on special notice, but the facts of the case track pretty consistently with every other “Stupid Watergate” scandal of the past almost three years: just a matter of “scorching ineptitude,” courtesy of both the president and his acolytes. Which prompts Dahlia Lithwick to explore the question: Is Trump even capable of realizing he’s done something bad? Lithwick also interviews former acting Solicitor General Walter Dellinger on why Mitch McConnell can’t mess with the impeachment inquiry the same way he messed with Merrick Garland’s SCOTUS nomination. And Laurence H. Tribe breaks down the three key questions of impeachment as the inquiry forges ahead.

Access: On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will decide whether to reexamine a court decision that requires Domino’s to make its website accessible to those with disabilities. The pizza chain is arguing that the Americans with Disabilities Act doesn’t apply to websites because they’re not physical places. Richard Supple, a legally blind accessibility advocate, explains why this case is terrifying for people with disabilities.

The luck of the Irishman: Martin Scorsese’s newest Netflix film, The Irishman, finds longtime cinematic veterans—Bobby De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci—back together on screen and doing some of their best work in years. If you’re a fan of Scorsese’s classic gangster flicks (who isn’t?) you won’t want to miss this film, because, as Dana Stevens writes, it takes cues from movies like Goodfellas while offering a more mature take on those mob tales of yore.

For fun: How time-travel stories have changed over time—and why we might be in the wrong timeline ourselves.

