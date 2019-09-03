Castaway: Not long ago, Theodore McCarrick was an influential cardinal who’d served as a prominent face of the Catholic Church in the U.S., hobnobbing with the D.C. power elite and raising millions of dollars for the church. Then, last summer, he was accused of sexually abusing several young boys, defrocked by the Vatican, and banished to a small town in Kansas. For this week’s cover story, Ruth Graham went to find the cardinal, who spoke to her in his first public statement since his fall from grace.

Pwned: Conservatives love nothing more than doing things that they think will own the libs, and their president, Donald Trump, is the epitome of this, erm, philosophy. Tom Scocca makes sense of Trump’s more baffling recent moves through this lens—and also points to how this is something Republicans have been doing for decades.

Suffering fools: It’s only Tuesday, and the Brexit mess this week has already ramped up: Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims his hard-line stance—October exit or bust—is essential for preserving the U.K.’s democracy. Meanwhile, his opponents claim that the fact Johnson is calling the shots is the real insult to the U.K.’s democracy. Which side is right? Joshua Keating analyzes the situation and explains why the answer isn’t as clear-cut as you might think.

Let’s be real: 90 Day Fiancé is mostly about awkward men and older women using their U.S. citizenship to boost their romantic desirability with foreign partners. But two of the show’s spinoffs, Before the 90 Days and The Other Way, subvert the typical marriage plot in surprisingly refreshing ways, making the Americans the fish out of water for a change. Inkoo Kang explains why you should give this “prime-grade trash television” a shot.

For fun: The episode that encapsulates what makes 30 Rock such a great show.

Dr. Spaceman! Dr. Spacemaaaaaaan!

Nitish