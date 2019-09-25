The Slatest

The White House Accidentally Sent Democrats Its Ukraine Call Talking Points

It would also like to ask those Democrats to PLEASE ignore the previous email, thank you.

By

President Donald Trump speaks on the telephone in the White House on Dec. 24.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier today. House Democrats received a rather unusual email from the White House: the talking points meant to aid the president’s allies in downplaying the fairly damning transcript between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. That email from Tori Symonds, special assistant to the president and director of government communications, went out at 11:21 a.m.

The messaging, which was presumably meant solely for the eyes of House Republicans, immediately found its way to Twitter, where it spent a good 40 minutes bouncing around before the White House finally caught on. At 12:01 p.m., they put out a “recall”:

A follow-up email sent by the White House to House Democrats that reads "Symonds, Tori Q. EOP/WHO would like to recall the message, What You Need To Know | President Trump’s Call with President Zelenskyy".
The follow-up email sent by the White House to House Democrats attempting to recall the previously sent talking points.
Slate

The ineptitude and humiliation of accidentally sending your internal messaging document to your opponents aside, it’s probably fortunate for the White House that the public has access to the original set of talking points, since Republicans already appear to be screwing them up.

McCarthy was presumably thinking of the point on the sheet that reads “Fact: The President mentioned Rudy Giuliani only after Zelenskyy mentioned him first and referred to Biden in only one exchange.” We suggest the minority leader consider looking into flash cards.

All in all, a smooth, perfect start to impeachment inaugural week. Slate reserves the right to recall this message at any time.

