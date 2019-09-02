Texas Gunman Was Fired Mere Hours Before Killing 7 in Shooting Spree

A chalk message at a memorial for victims of a mass shooting, at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin (UTPB) on September 2, 2019 in Odessa, Texas. Cengiz Yar/Getty Images

Officials still say they aren’t clear on what could have led Seth Aaron Ator, 36, to begin firing in West Texas after he was pulled over for failing to use a turn signal. But officials confirmed Ator had been fired from his trucking job a few hours before he went on a shooting spree with an AR-15-style rifle and killed seven people while wounding 22 others. “There are no definite answers as to motive or reasons at this point,” Michael Gerke, the police chief of Odessa, said, “but we are fairly certain that the subject did act alone.”

Ator and his employer at Journey Oilfield Services both called 911 to complain about the other person on Saturday. “Right after that firing he called 911 … and so did his employer,” Gerke told reporters. “And basically they were complaining at each other because they had a disagreement over that firing.” The gunman made a “rambling statement” but didn’t threaten anyone, Gerke added. Ator had already left the premises when police arrived and then called the FBI tipline, but he also didn’t threaten violence in that call.

“It was, frankly, rambling, statements about some of the atrocities that he felt he had gone through,” said Christopher Combs, special agent in charge of the FBI’s office in San Antonio. “He did not make a threat in that phone call.”

Another hint that Ator may have been in a fragile mental state was his home, which was “a very strange residence” that reflected “what his mental state was going into this,” Combs said without elaborating. “He was on a long spiral of going down,” Combs added, saying that Ator went to work “in trouble” that day. “This did not happen because he was fired. He showed up to work enraged,” Combs said.

Those who died as a result of Ator’s shooting spree ranged in age from 15 to 57 years old. A 17-month-old girl was among the injured. Police officers later shot and killed Ator at the parking of a movie theater after they rammed the hijacked mail truck he was driving. “The reason that person was stopped was because of a Midland police officer and an Odessa police officer. They rammed his car, stopped him and when he got out, they shot him,” Odessa Mayor David Turner said.

Officials are still investigating how Ator obtained the weapon he used in the shooting. Even though he was arrested in 2001 for a misdemeanor offense it wouldn’t have prevented him from legally purchasing weapons in Texas.