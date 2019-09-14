Solid Gold Toilet Worth More Than $1 Million Stolen From Winston Churchill’s Birthplace

“America”, a fully-working solid gold toilet, created by artist Maurizio Cattelan, is seen at Blenheim Palace on September 12, 2019 in Woodstock, England. Leon Neal/Getty Images

A fully functioning, solid gold toilet that was part of an art exhibition was stolen from the home where British leader Winston Churchill was born. The toilet, which was valued at around 1 million pounds ($1.25 million), by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan had been installed at Blenheim Palace. The toilet, which was titled “America” and visitors were invited to use, was stolen early Thursday by a group of thieves that used at least two cars.

By disconnecting the toilet from the plumbing system, the thieves caused “significant damage and flooding” to the historic Blenheim Palace, police said. A 66-year-old man has been arrested but authorities have not identified him.

**OFFICIAL STATEMENT**



Following the Thames Valley Police statement we can confirm ‘America’, the art piece by Maurizio Cattelan has been stolen in the early hours of this morning.



We are saddened by this extraordinary event, but also relieved no-one was hurt. — Blenheim Palace (@BlenheimPalace) September 14, 2019

The toilet had previously been on display at the Guggenheim Museum in New York and had only been installed in Blenheim Palace on Thursday. Since then, visitors could book three minutes to use the toilet. At the Guggenheim people sometimes queued for hours for their chance to use the toilet.

It seems maybe those in charge of the exhibit tempted fate a little before the robbery. Edward Spencer-Churchill, the founder of the Blenheim Art Foundation, had told the Times that they weren’t really worried about security. “It’s not going to be the easiest thing to nick,” he said last month. “Firstly, it’s plumbed in and secondly, a potential thief will have no idea who last used the toilet or what they ate. So no, I don’t plan to be guarding it.”

The toilet had been in the news before because the Guggenheim offered to lend it to the White House. The Trump administration had asked the Guggenheim to borrow a Van Gogh painting. That request was turned down but the Guggenheim’s chief curator, Nancy Spector, offered the toilet instead. Cattelan “would like to offer it to the White House for a long-term loan”, Spector said in an email that was obtained by the Washington Post. “It is, of course, extremely valuable and somewhat fragile, but we would provide all the instructions for its installation and care.”

Blenheim was closed to the public Saturday but will reopen Sunday.