Several Dead, Dozens Missing in Boat Fire off Southern California Coast

A photo posted on Twitter by the Ventura County Fire Department shows a boat engulfed in flames on Sept. 2, 2019. Ventura County Fire Department

A massive rescue operation was going on Monday morning after a 75-foot boat caught fire off the coast of Ventura County in Southern California. Officials have said there have been at least some deaths but there were no exact numbers and 34 passengers remain missing. Many of those passengers are believed to have been sleeping below deck when the fire began and may have been trapped.

When fire department officials responded to a distress call the boat was already fully engulfed in flames. Five people were immediately rescued from the water. “It’s a 75-foot commercial dive vessel that reportedly had 39 people on board. The five crew members able to disembark because they were in the main cabin. The 34 passengers were below decks,” Coast Guard Senior Chief Aaron Bemis told CNN. “The report we got was they were trapped by the fire. The fire was so intense that even after it was put out, we’re not able to actually embark the vessel and, you know, look for survivors at this point. It’s still ongoing,” he said.

*This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.