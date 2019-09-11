Old enough to vote: Today marks the 18th year since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, which have had (and continue to have) a profound impact on our government, culture, and politics. In short, we have never forgotten. As Josh Keating writes, “It feels like we’re still unable to move past the same post-9/11 politics. And yet, the terms of the debate are shifting.”

Quiet revolt: Angry librarians are going to war with the publishing industry over e-books. Starting in November, Macmillan will only allow libraries—no matter how big or small—to purchase a single digital copy of its latest books for the first eight weeks. This new practice would make wait times for e-books even longer and seems to marginalize the role libraries play. Librarians are outraged. Heather Schwedel digs into the dispute and the byzantine policies that dictate e-book lending.

#NCPOL: Republican lawmakers in North Carolina voted on a surprise veto override for the state budget today! Mark Joseph Stern interviewed one of the Tar Heel State’s Democratic lawmakers, and here’s what he had to say about why Democrats weren’t present for the vote: “We received three different forms of correspondence saying there’d be no votes this morning, so there were only a handful of Democrats there—mostly people who live pretty close by. Then, Republicans realized they had the numbers to override the governor’s veto of the budget.”

All ears: As the world goes increasingly digital, people are finding solace in older sources of analog sound, leading to the famous vinyl records resurgence of recent years. But music isn’t the only thing that benefits from analog formats—so do people with hearing loss. David Polansky, a music collector with profound hearing loss, explains why the switch to digital hearing aids for the hearing impaired is so regrettable, and why analog sound reception is so important.

