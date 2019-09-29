Poll: 63% Say Trump Calling on Ukraine to Investigate Biden is a Serious Problem

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in New York on September 25, 2019, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

A majority of Americans agree that President Donald Trump calling on a foreign leader to investigate a political rival is a serious problem. A new ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 43 percent of Americans think that Trump calling on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to probe former vice president Joe Biden is a “very serious” problem while 21 percent said it was “somewhat serious.” That is in contrast with 19 percent who said it was “not so serious” and 17 percent who characterized the president’s actions as “not serious at all.”

Even if almost two-thirds of Americans saw the president’s actions as serious, they also weren’t really surprised by the president’s move to try to get a foreign power involved in the presidential campaign. Only 3 percent of Americans said they were “very surprised” and 13 percent said there were “somewhat surprised” by the president’s actions. Meanwhile, 51 percent of respondents said they were “not surprised at all” and 32 percent said they were “not so surprised” by the revelations.

Although there is a clear party-line split in the answers, the poll also shows that at least some Republicans are troubled by the president’s actions. While 91 percent of democrats said Trump’s conversation with Ukraine’s leader was very or somewhat serious, 32 percent of Republicans felt the same way.