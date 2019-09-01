Ocasio-Cortez on Straight Pride: “Seems More Like a ‘I-Struggle-With-Masculinity’ Parade to Me”

A participant of the Boston Straight Pride Parade is pushed away from counter protesters after an altercation on August 31, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

After lots of controversy, Boston’s “straight pride” parade took place in downtown Boston Saturday and, as expected, the counterprotesters outnumbered those participating in the parade. A few hundred people took part in the parade under the motto, “It’s great to be straight” Saturday afternoon chanting things like “Straight lives matter!” The float in the parade featured so many pro-Trump signs—including “2020 Trump” and “Build the Wall”—that some tourists thought the whole event was a Donald Trump rally.

Here it is — Boston’s Straight Pride Parade. It’s kicked off with a Trump float with Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” playing. pic.twitter.com/idBbMVI7Kv — Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) August 31, 2019

“I am here to say, ‘I am straight, hear me roar!’” said Mark Sahady, vice president of Super Happy Fun America, the group that put on the parade. “Whether you are straight and part of the oppressed majority, or here as an ally supporting us, we welcome you to the greatest parade in the history of the world!”

Tourists say they thought the “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston was a Trump rally #WCVB pic.twitter.com/n3YdXjK9sG — John Atwater (@AtwaterWCVB) August 31, 2019

Marchers were met by a large number of counterprotesters and while things remained relatively peaceful, “some verbal arguments and some quick pushing and shoving was seen,” reports the local ABC affiliate. A total of 36 people were arrested and four officers were injured.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the many who mocked the event Saturday, writing on Twitter that there really seemed to be a lack of women in the event. “For men who are allegedly so ‘proud’ of being straight, they seem to show real incompetence at attracting women to their event,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. “Seems more like a ‘I-Struggle-With-Masculinity’ parade to me.” She later called on followers who wanted to show “support to the local LGBTQ community impacted by Boston’s white supremacist parade” to contribute to a bail fund to help “activists who put themselves on the line protecting the Boston community.”

