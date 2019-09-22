Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Democrats’ “Refusal” to Impeach Trump

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a town hall hosted by the NAACP on September 11, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not hiding her feelings toward the Democratic leadership that is reluctant to move forward with impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. “At this point, the bigger national scandal isn’t the president’s lawbreaking behavior - it is the Democratic Party’s refusal to impeach him for it,” she tweeted.

At this point, the bigger national scandal isn’t the president’s lawbreaking behavior - it is the Democratic Party’s refusal to impeach him for it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 22, 2019

Later, Ocasio-Cortez responded to a comment by the Atlantic’s James Fallows, who said the lawmaker was guilty of “’false equivalence’ of its own sort” because Trump is the biggest threat. “Second-ranking: the silent acquiescence of the GOP Senate. Then: it’s time for the House to act,” he added. Ocasio-Cortez responded by saying that “It is one thing for a sitting president to break the law. It’s another to let him.”

It is one thing for a sitting president to break the law. It’s another to let him.



The integrity of our democracy isn’t threatened when a president breaks the law. It‘s threatened when we do nothing about it.



The GOP’s silence & refusal to act shouldn’t be a surprise. Ours is. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 22, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet came a day after Sen. Elizabeth Warren also chastised Democrats for failing to move forward on impeachment. “By failing to act, Congress is complicit in Trump’s latest attempt to solicit foreign interference to aid him in US elections,” Warren tweeted.

A president is sitting in the Oval Office, right now, who continues to commit crimes. He continues because he knows his Justice Department won't act and believes Congress won’t either. Today’s news confirmed he thinks he’s above the law. If we do nothing, he’ll be right. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 20, 2019