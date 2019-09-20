New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Drops Out of Presidential Race

Breaking: Bill de Blasio announces he is ending his presidential campaign pic.twitter.com/vL8GcX3xV5 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 20, 2019

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday morning he is ending his longshot campaign for the Democratic nomination.

De Blasio got into the presidential race late in the game, joining an already crowded Democratic field in May. Deeply unpopular even in his own city, New York City voters had little appetite for their mayor to take his leadership national. As a presidential candidate, de Blasio tried to parlay progressive policy successes during his tenure, such as enacting universal pre-kindergarten and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, but Democratic voters flush with options for candidates, weren’t buying it.

De Blasio never made a dent in the race during his four months on the trail with poll numbers that showed him garnering just 1 percent of support. When the bar to participate in the debates was raised, de Blasio, like many lower tier candidates for the nomination, was unable to qualify and found himself on the outside looking in with few avenues to get voters’ attention.

“I feel like I have contributed all I can to this primary election. It’s clearly not my time, so I’m going to end my presidential campaign,” de Blasio said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”