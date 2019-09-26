Jurisprudence

Watch Joseph Maguire Testify About the Whistleblower Complaint Live

By

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on June 13 in Washington.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Thursday, acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire was set to testify before the House Intelligence Committee about the whistleblower complaint and phone call at the center of the Ukraine scandal that has led House Democrats to open a formal impeachment inquiry. You can watch that testimony at the feed below.

