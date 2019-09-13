This was supposed to be the debate when the other leading candidates got to attack Joe Biden directly. But it was Julián Castro, the man currently running to be your next vice president, who launched the first flurry of blows against the front-runner.

Julián Castro tangles with Joe Biden on health care. Biden: "They do not have to buy in." Castro: "You just said two minutes ago that they would have to buy in ... Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?" https://t.co/FLm2FchztQ #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/jnmRT5s0pY — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) September 13, 2019

“I want every single American family to have a strong Medicare plan available,” Castro started, in response to the now-traditional opening health care question. “If they choose to hold on to strong, solid private health insurance, I believe they should be able to do that. But the difference between what I support and what you support, Vice President Biden, is that you require them to opt in. And I would not require them to opt in. They would automatically be enrolled. … Because Barack Obama’s vision was not to leave 10 million people uncovered.”

Biden, apparently slightly taken aback by Castro’s aggression, pushed back with a simple, “They do not have to buy in.” Castro then pointed out that Biden had just said the opposite, prompting Biden to shout over some crosstalk that “if they qualified for Medicaid, it would automatically be enforced.”

Get the Surge in Your Inbox Keep up with who’s surging each week, and who’s falling behind, in the 2020 race. Written by Jim Newell and delivered to your inbox weekly. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Then Castro said the thing that every scold on Twitter is going tut-tut over for at least the next week: “Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago?”

To be the new vice president, you have to kill the old vice president! And hope he’s not the nominee anyway.