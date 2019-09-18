Bibi in the balance: The results of Tuesday’s Israeli election—the second of the year—are still shaking out, but it’s clear that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rule is in jeopardy. Josh Keating makes sense of what we know so far and what it could mean for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the role of religion in society, and relations with the United States (Trump is already starting to distance himself from onetime buddy Netanyahu).

More like Liewandowski: On Tuesday, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski “alternated between filibustering by slow reading the Mueller report and filibustering by saying he was under White House orders to be silent” during his House Judiciary Committee testimony, as Dahlia Lithwick writes. And then a seasoned counsel caught Lewandowski in a very important lie: that he has lied to the press, that he does not believe in being honest with the public, and that he can only be counted on to speak truth when under threat of perjury. Oh, and he might be running for Senate. Cool.

If he can’t have it: The solicitor general filed a brief to the Supreme Court urging it to take apart the provision of a law that protects the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s director from presidential termination. Mark Joseph Stern writes that this is a troublesome, but not totally unexpected, move by the Trump administration—and that it does more for Trump’s successor than the man himself.

Witness: Rachael Denhollander was the first woman to publicly accuse Larry Nassar of sexual abuse. She’s also a prominent voice for reform in her evangelical community. Her advocacy and her faith have made her “an uncomfortable figure for some on the right and the left,” writes Ruth Graham in her review of Denhollander’s new memoir, What Is a Girl Worth?

For fun: Hot Ones tests your favs with punishingly hot wings while they answer questions.

