Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of House Judiciary Committee, arrives with Reps. David Cicilline and Bill Pascrell at a House Democratic Caucus meeting at the Capitol on Wednesday. Alex Wong/Getty Images

In late July, Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio, a committee chairman and senior member of the House Democratic Caucus, first came out in favor of an impeachment inquiry with a cautiously worded statement. When I asked him, on Wednesday, whether the released readout of the July call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was enough to merit impeachment on its own, caution was his last consideration.

“It’s treason!” DeFazio told me. “It’s treason. And last time I checked, treason is an impeachable offense.”

House Democrats were going through a catharsis on Wednesday, one day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to open a “formal” (-ish) impeachment inquiry into Trump. For months, the caucus has been riven with disagreement about whether to launch an impeachment probe that, once initiated, would inevitably conclude with votes on articles of impeachment. Since Democrats took control of the House earlier this year, they’ve been met with the same follow-up question after they’ve lambasted each daily presidential transgression: So, what are you going to do about it? Wednesday, following the release of the readout, the caucus as a whole had an answer.

“I don’t think there’s any joy about it,” Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee said of the new, consensus caucus position. “But it’s more like this sense of focus. … Many people have long held that he was a lawless president. This guy just put his own lawlessness on the front page, in his own words, and has admitted to it, but just says, ‘It’s OK.’ And that has really clarified the caucus.

“As much as we still have some differences about the way the process might unfold,” he said, “there’s really not much difference about what we have to do.”

Not much difference but still some. By the New York Times’ count, as of this writing, 214 Democrats, along with independent Rep. Justin Amash, support opening an impeachment inquiry. That leaves a small number of Democrats feeling isolated right now as the rest of the caucus, seemingly overnight, has sped off without them.

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a freshman Democrat representing a South Jersey district that Republicans previously held for decades, said that there were plenty of impeachment skeptics besides him within the caucus “who are very, very quiet and don’t want to be in the limelight, and worry about it and just want to play it safe.”

“I haven’t seen it,” Van Drew said of whether Trump’s committed impeachable offenses. “We didn’t see it with Mueller,” he said, describing that report as “distasteful” but lacking a smoking gun. He doesn’t see it in the Ukraine scandal either.

“And now we’re into this,” he told reporters of the readout. “I looked at it and—I don’t know, you all read it. I mean, was there something that really stuck out that much? There are some issues—and I love Vice President Biden—but there are some issues with his son, and it has been talked about … and he didn’t say quid pro quo. So, does the president have the right to say, ‘I want you to look into something?’ ”

While the final outliers swam against the tide, the earliest impeachment advocates—considered selfish, distracting gadflies when they first began calling for the process to begin in 2017—took their thinly disguised victory laps.

“I’ve had many people say to me words that were the equivalent of, ‘You have been vindicated. You started something that has come to fruition,’ ” Texas Rep. Al Green, who first forced an impeachment vote in 2017 that only garnered 58 votes, told me.

“It was lonely initially,” he said of his position within the caucus. He noted that he’s kept additional security in his office for two years now due to all the threats he’s received. During our conversation, he even called his office on speakerphone and had a staffer play for me a recording of a call he said he received that morning, in which a caller repeatedly called Green, and his constituents, the N-word.

“I’m proud of every person who has concluded that impeachment is an option that we have to consider,” Green said. “I see now that level of righteousness and concern—more talk of nobody being above the law, more talk about our duty to do what we must, and let the politics take care of themselves. There’s just more talk about the way forward, as opposed to why we should allow caution to prevent us from moving forward.”

As Kildee said, there are still differences within the caucus about how the inquiry should be conducted. Should it focus narrowly on the relatively digestible Ukraine scandal, or should it be a broader probe that covers emoluments, the refusal to release tax returns, obstruction of justice during the Mueller probe, and everything else that Democratic committees have been giving a look-see? For now, at least, Democratic leadership—at the urging of moderates who came out in favor of impeachment solely because of the Ukraine scandal—is partial toward the narrow approach. But mission creep could develop given the sheer amount of material to work with.

The whole caucus isn’t on the same page in terms of eagerness for the process that’s about to unfold, either.

“I think the range is, ‘all right, let’s move on,’ but there are others who feel like, ‘it’s about time, where you been?’ ” Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly told me.