Trump Confirms Osama bin Laden’s Son Hamza Killed in U.S. Counterterrorism Operation

A photograph circulated by the U.S. State Department’s Twitter account to announce a $1 million reward for al-Qaida key leader Hamza bin Laden, son of Osama bin Laden, is seen March 1, 2019. State Department/Handout via REUTERS

The White House confirmed Saturday that Hamza bin Laden, the son of Osama bin Laden and a senior leader within al-Qaida, was killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation. The news isn’t exactly surprising since several media outlets had reported on the death in July but there had never been official confirmation. It is not clear why the White House decided to confirm Hamza’s death now.

When the news of Hamza’s death was reported it wasn’t clear when and where it happened. Now the White House is only specifying that he “was killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region” but doesn’t give a timeline on when it took place. Reuters says that, according to a “U.S. official,” Hamza , who is thought to have been around 30 at the time of his death, was killed “months ago near the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.” The New York Times had reported in July that Hamza bin Laden was killed before the State Department offered a $1 million reward for information on his whereabouts in February but his death had not been confirmed.

At the time of the operation that resulted in his death, the U.S. government had reportedly reached the conclusion that Hamza had succeeded his father. On Saturday, the White House said that Hamza bin Laden’s death “not only deprives al-Qa’ida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group.”

The last time Hamza bin Laden issued a public statement was in 2018, when he threatened Saudi Arabia. That statement came seven years after his father was killed by U.S. special forces in Pakistan.