An adorable Scandinavian in braids: As Rebecca Onion watched the rise of Swedish climate protester Greta Thunberg, one question arose: “Why has Thunberg been able to break through and become a catalyzing figure, when other young people have been pursuing climate activism?” Onion digs in to find out what makes the teenager so appealing, and what we can learn from her message.

Canceled plans: In one of the most bizarre incidents of Donald Trump’s bizarre presidency, Trump announced Saturday that he was canceling planned secret talks with the Taliban at Camp David. Why did he agree to such a summit? Why did he call it off? And why did he bother to tell anyone about it? The answers are still unclear, but Fred Kaplan tries to sort it out—and determine what this means for peace in Afghanistan (it’s not good).

Selling prestige: The moral rot at the center of the MIT Media Lab has been laid bare in recent weeks following revelations about Jeffrey Epstein’s substantial donations and director Joi Ito’s subsequent resignation. Justin Peters, who was once taken by the center’s intoxicating intellectual atmosphere, argues these developments simply reveal the “moral vacuity” that had always been there: “The Media Lab has long been academia’s fanciest glue trap for morally elastic rich people. It is a laundromat for capital from some of the world’s least socially conscious entities and individuals, and the lab never cared very much about their moral valence as long as their checks cleared.”

Sports as played in the future: Before the explosion of fantasy leagues, 24-hour cable sports news cycles, and even The Real World, the intense, goofy, spandex-clad games of American Gladiators captivated audiences. In many ways, the contest presaged the future of reality TV and sports. On its 30th anniversary, Eric Betts takes a memorial trip through the Gauntlet.

For fun: The Joker pulls off his most daring, dastardly deed to date—a fiendish feat of film flimflammery.

Holy Ham-Handed Historical Analogy, Batman!

