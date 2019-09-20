The Best Signs From the Global Climate Strike

Protesters chant in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Carsten Koall/Getty Images

Millions of people in cities around the world took to the streets Friday to call for immediate climate action. A large portion of those protesters are teenagers and schoolchildren, inspired in part by the Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, whose group, Fridays for Future, led students to skip school on Fridays to go on strike. Thunberg, who is now 16, has said that more than 4,600 events in nearly 140 countries had been scheduled for this week’s climate strike. The event appears to have grown even more than anticipated, and more than 150 countries have reportedly seen climate events.

Here are some of the best signs from Friday’s march.

Demands for a Future

﻿It’s no surprise that young marchers’ frustration and anger over the complacency of older generations powered much of the movement. On Friday, those young people made it clear they don’t plan to stop fighting for their own say.

Protesters in London. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Filipino students in Quezon city in Philippines. Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Thai protesters participating in a “die-in” in Bangkok. Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

Pleas From the Very Young

Some of the most powerful signs on Friday came from the youngest protesters.

The climate strike rally in Sydney. Jenny Evans/Getty Images

An Indonesian child joins the rally in Surabaya. Juni Kriswanto/Getty Images

Thanks to Greta

Thunberg, the hero of the movement, was invoked often as a rallying cry for action.

Young climate protesters in Sydney. Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

No Thanks to Donald

While he wasn’t the only politician targeted by the signs, President Donald Trump was a subject of anger in derision in more than just the U.S. marches.

A student at Foley Square in New York. Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

Marching in Costume

A number of protesters got into character to deliver their message.

The rally in Sydney. Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Anger Through Comedy

The situation may be serious, but some brought some (righteously angry) humor to the scene.

Students in Sydney. Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Protesters in Brisbane, Australia. Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

Telling It Like It Is

The point of the day was to remind lawmakers that climate change calls for urgent action. Children and teenagers delivered with a mix of innocent politeness and gleeful vulgarity, but the point was the same: We’re here because you’re not doing enough.

Young protesters in Sydney. Brook Mitchell/Getty Images