Faithless: When Donald Trump lost the popular vote but won the Electoral College in 2016, some hoped that electors would vote their consciences and defect to Clinton to save us from a Trump presidency. Richard Hasen examines a new court challenge to the current electoral system that could allow just that—or throw the 2020 election into chaos.

Contemplating the human spirit: Laura Miller reviews The Testaments, the long-awaited sequel to Margaret Atwood’s iconic 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale—now a popular TV show on Hulu. The Testaments shares a lot of themes and plot points with the TV adaptation, but Miller writes that even if you prefer the original book’s much darker outlook, the sequel’s difference in tone isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Blue collar: Sociologist Jennifer Silva interviewed more than 100 people in coal country during the 2016 election season and found rampant trauma, cynicism, and loss of faith in America. Ruth Graham talked to Silva about this culture of hopelessness—and how Hillbilly Elegy got it wrong.

Seeking murder basements: DARPA had a brief, shining moment on Twitter last week when it really capitalized on its super secretive and spooky reputation as the government agency behind Agent Orange with a request for a “commercially managed urban underground tunnel.” Jane C. Hu explores the hubbub.

For fun: Proof that Ryan Murphy is a team of clones.

Just one person,

Vicky