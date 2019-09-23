Still watching: Sunday night’s Emmys did a surprisingly good job of handing out plaudits to a variety of shows and performances that were actually really good, writes Willa Paskin. It’s a shame the award show itself wasn’t more inspiring. There were some memorable (and sweaty) moments on the purple carpet, at least. Christina Cauterucci breaks down the night’s best fashion trends from pale-blue shades to shiny allover metallics. Read more of our Emmys coverage here.

“Fast-food therapy”: “Before you can process trauma, you have to be done experiencing it,” writes Shannon Palus. That’s a major roadblock facing migrants and the mental health workers who’ve traveled to the southern border to help them. Volunteers are able, at least, to deliver small comforts, like stress balls, stuffed animals, and even aromatherapy inhalers. It’s not much, but they can provide a sense of calm.

Twitter censors: Former Cuban President Raúl Castro’s Twitter account was suspended nearly two weeks ago, and as of today, he’s still offline. While it may seem delightfully ironic that a man who “presided over a decade’s worth of free speech violations in Cuba” is now being censored by a private company in the ultracapitalist U.S., the censorship poses a serious threat for Cubans, who already have limited access to outside news and information, argues Ellery Biddle.

Endearingly dorky: Cognitive neuroscientist Gina Rippon’s new book, Gender and Our Brains, tears apart centuries of flimsy science insisting that men’s brains are superior to women’s. “Her response is to dissect the shortcomings of these various studies with a withering, pragmatic scorn that reads a bit like a secretly recorded trash-talking session in a lab break room,” writes Laura Miller. What nerdy fun!

For (more) fun: Bikini body season is over. Embrace the fall body.

