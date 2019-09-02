Dorian Batters Bahamas With Record Force as More Than 1 Million Ordered to Evacuate in U.S.

In this NOAA GOES-East satellite handout image, Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 5 storm, tracks towards the Florida coast taken on September 1, 2019 in the Atlantic Ocean. Handout/Getty Images

The Bahamas was pounded by Hurricane Dorian Monday as the record-setting storm looks likely to have devastated the islands with sustained winds that reached 185 mph and gusts up to 220 mph The catastrophic Category 5 hurricane thus tied for the record of the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall, equal only to the Labor Day hurricane of 1935. The slow-moving hurricane had weakened slightly Monday with top sustained winds reaching 165 mph as it crawled along Grand Bahama island Monday but will continue to pound the island for the rest of the day. Grand Bahama should brace for a “prolonged period of catastrophic winds and storm surge” throughout the day, warned the National Hurricane Center. Dorian will cause “extreme destruction” on Grand Bahama, warned the center.

10 AM EDT Tropical Cyclone Update: #Dorian sitting over Grand Bahama Island with extremely dangerous winds and surge. The next full advisory will be out within the hour at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/WbOZEs3a93 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2019

Information is scarce out of the Bahamas but blackouts appear to be extensive and a lot of homes were destroyed. Local press reported a 7-year-old boy had drowned and his sister was missing. “This will put us to a test that we’ve never confronted before,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in a televised address. “This is probably the most sad and worst day of my life to address the Bahamian people. I just want to say as a physician I’ve been trained to withstand many things, but never anything like this.”

The 8 AM EDT Intermediate Advisory on #Dorian has been issued. The hurricane is moving little over Grand Bahama Island, causing catastrophic conditions there. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/UIjo5jzLRt — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2019

Forecasters expect Dorian to begin moving away from the Bahamas early Tuesday and moving toward the southeastern United States. “The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast tonight through Wednesday evening,” the National Hurricane Center said Monday morning. For now, forecasts continue to show the storm will turn before hitting Florida, but things could change very quickly. “It is still possible for the hurricane to deviate from this forecast, and move very near or over the coast,” the National Hurricane Center wrote. “Users are reminded not to focus on the exact forecast track.”

Here are the 5 AM Monday, September 2 Key Messages for Hurricane #Dorian. Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the Florida east coast through mid-week. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for more info. pic.twitter.com/Ft5D7w6hB8 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2019

In preparation for Dorian’s arrival, the governors of South Carolina and Georgia ordered more than one million people to evacuate along the coastline starting noon Monday. Georgia will likely start to feel tropical-storm-force winds early Wednesday, followed by South Caorlina later in the day, and North Carolina on Thursday. In South Carolina, some 830,000 people were ordered to evacuate as did around 200,000 people in Georgia. “We know we can’t make everybody happy, but we believe we can keep everyone alive,” South Carolina Gov.

Henry McMaster said. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, meanwhile, warned residents there could be lots of rain and floods later this week.

Tropical-storm-force winds are mostly likely to start in Georgia early on Wednesday, in South Carolina late Wednesday, and in North Carolina early Thursday. Follow the latest #Dorian forecast at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/WjJzaNFncj — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2019