Democratic Debate Live Blog: Hustlin’ in Houston

This is what’s formally known as a Big Old Texas Hat. Win McNamee/Getty Images

On Thursday night in Houston, Democratic presidential primary frontrunners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren will finally “face off” and “throw down” in an epic mano a mano that will … well, it will probably be a fairly cordial exchange of views. (Bernie Sanders, the other frontrunner, will also be there, but he’s already shared stages with Warren and Biden.) Check here frequently for sundry real-time-ish updates on the night’s best moments, most illuminating exchanges, and maximally humiliating pre-written putdowns.

9:10 p.m.: Cory Booker just gave a good, impassioned answer about the urgency of dealing with gun violence regardless of Republican cooperation. He’s given good answers at all the debates! Someone throw Cory Booker some polling support, maybe?

9:02 p.m.: Beto O’Rourke unapologetic about proposing mandatory assault weapon buybacks. “Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

8:53 p.m.: In a shift of tone, ABC’s Linsey Davis is grilling the less progressive candidates on the stage on the subject of criminal justice reform—in particular, pressing ex-prosecutors Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar on their participation in practices that many Democrats now consider systematically racist. In contrast to the health care section, in which clear divisions were obvious, each candidate has gone out of her/his way to convey concern about the consequences of mass incarceration. Biden, of 1994 crime bill fame, went so far as to say no one should be in prison for a non-violent crime. (Maybe he meant non-violent drug crime? Update: Yes.)

8:46 p.m.: Still annoyed at Pete.

8:42 pm.: Pete Buttigieg jumps in to give a smarmy and annoying lecture to everyone else on stage, insisting that their earnest debate over the right way to implement universal health coverage was an ugly example of “why people hate politics,” or something. Can it, Pete.

8:40 p.m.: Everyone is getting riled up about health care! Julián Castro and Beto O’Rourke attacked Biden’s incremental-expansion-of-Obamacare plan for leaving millions of people still uncovered; Biden countered with a point about automatic enrollment, and Castro responded by asking him if he’d “forgotten what you said two minutes ago” about having to opt-in. Yowza!

8:28 p.m.: Sanders and Warren both gave polished versions of their standard answer to Biden’s critique, which is that total amount spent on health care, including taxes and direct spending, will go down for most Americans under their plans. Biden, who seems pretty spirited tonight, contested vehemently that eliminating private insurance to shift to single payer is a bad idea; Sanders responded that it’s inane that America spends twice as much on health care per capita than Canada does, to which Biden said, gravely, “It’s America,” in a love-it-or-leave-it kind of way, which was a little weird.

8:19 p.m.: Stephanopoulos’s first question is to Biden, about whether Sanders and Warren are too extreme, which Biden obliges by suggesting that they haven’t explained how they’re going to pay for all the spending they propose.

8:16 p.m.: Bernie’s voice is pretty gravelly. Raw. Raw … to match his raw passion for democratic socialism.

8:10 p.m.: Andrew Yang announced that he’ll be giving away $1,000 a month—that’s the amount that every citizen would get under his Universal Basic Income plan—to ten families who win a lottery on his campaign website.

8:07 p.m.: Amy Klobuchar just said “Houston, we have a problem” in reference to, I guess, Trump. She has to drop out now.

8:01 p.m.: Terrible news: George Stephanopoulos says the debate will be “civil.”

